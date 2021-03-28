NIA Arrests TMC Leader Chhatradhar Mahato Over 2009 CPI(M) Leader's Murder Case

TMC leader and former Maoist member Chhatradhar Mahato was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on late Saturday night, in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker Prabir Mahato in 2009. The arrest comes 12 years after the Rajdhani Express was taken hostage by Mahato. He was arrested by a team of 40 NIA officials from his residence in Lalgarh, Jhargram district after he cast his ballot for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Mahato, the former convener of Maoist-backed 'People's Committee Against Police Atrocities' (PCAPA), has been arrested under UAPA and will be produced before a special NIA court in Kolkata. The Calcutta High Court had asked the TMC leader to appear at the NIA office in the city thrice a week for his alleged involvement in a murder case, but Manato failed to appear regularly.

On a plea submitted earlier this week, the NIA has sought custodial interrogation of Mahato. However, the HC ruled that the accused should appear before the investigating officer at the NIA's Salt Lake office at 11 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. After failing to turn up at the office despite repeated summons, Mahato was arrested on Saturday.

Controversial figure

The pro-Maoist leader was released from prison in 2020 after serving a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive attempt to kill West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008, and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts. After his release, he was appointed as an office-bearer of the TMC.

The TMC leader's arrest comes amid the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. Election to the 294-member state Assembly is being held in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.