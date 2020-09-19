NIA Attaches Property Belonging To Father Of The Accused In Lethpura Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the property belonging to Nazir Ahmad Reshi, the father of Irshad Ahmad Reshi who was arrested by the agency for his alleged involvement in the Lethpura attack on CRPF Group Centre. Ravinder Kumar, Dy. Superintendent of Police and Chief Investigating Officer of the case (RC No. 10/2018/NIA/DLI) issued the order after obtaining the approval of the Director-General of Police (DGP) NIA, New Delhi, to attach the house along with 17 Marlas land situated at Trich, Ratnipora of Kakapora of Nazir Ahmad Reshi.

The order of attachment says that the property represents proceeds of “(terrorism) and has been used for the furtherance of (terrorist) activities of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit.”

“The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of the powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967.”

The order further directs, “to all concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with this property in any manner,”. As per NIA, Irshad facilitated the Fidayeen attack by providing shelter, by extending logistic support and by transporting the Fidayeens along with their arms and ammunitions immediately before the attack.

Pertinently, on the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017, at around 2 am, three terrorists threw grenades and opened fire at the training center of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF in Lethpora. An encounter followed, and after a gun battle lasting about 10 hours, the three terrorists, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack, were killed.

Four CRPF personnel that include Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, Tufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain, and P.K. Panda were killed in the encounter, while an officer, Kuldeep Rai, who was trapped inside a building, died due to a heart attack. The investigation identified the terrorists as Fardeen Ahmad Khanday and Manzoor Baba, both from Pulwama, and a Pakistani, Abdul Shakoor. Investigations later revealed that Shakoor was a Pakistani national.

In August 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet in an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. An NIA spokesman had said the charge sheet was filed against Fayaz Ahmad Magray of Lethpora, Awantipora; Nisar Ahmad Tantray of Dar Ganaie Gund, Awantipora; Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora, Pulwama and Irshad Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora, Pulwama, under different sections.

