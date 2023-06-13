NIA Attaches Property Of Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Ayaz Khanday In Srinagar

Why You're Reading This: The National Investigation Agency on June 13, Tuesday attached an immovable property of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ayaz Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in the Shalateng area of Srinagar.

The sleuths of NIA reached the house of Khanday, a close aide of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, at Maloora today.

NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of property that includes 8,160 square feet of land belonging to Khanday.

The attachment was carried out on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Delhi on May 31.

"This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marias under Survey No. 31 at Mauza Shalteng, Tehsil Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday s/o Ab. Rehman Khanday, г/o Malora near Imam-ul-Bana Masjid, P.S. Parimpora, Srinagar, J&K, as Abadi Deh, has been attached under the Court Orders dated 31 May 2023, in RC-10/2017 /NIA/DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi,” reads the attachment notice.

Later, NIA moved to another property (agricultural land) of Khanday and again a board was put up announcing the attachment of the said property.

"This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 7 Kanal and 17 Marlas under Survey No. 715 at Mauza Malora, Tehsil Shalteng, District Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday Slo Ab. Rehman Khanday, R/o Malora near Imam-ul-Bana Masjid, P.S Parimpora, Srinagar, J&K, as Abadi Deh, has been attached under the Court Orders dated 31st May 2023, in RC-101 20171 NIA/ DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi," reads the attachment notice.

The NIA registered a case on May 30, 2018, against the separatist and secessionist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting in connivance with active terrorists proscribed terrorist organisations HM, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and other outfits and gangs.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley by way of pelting stones at the security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

Pertinently, the attachment of Ayaz Akbar’s property comes a day after NIA attached 17 properties of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, who was arrested in 2017 in connection with the Hurriyat terror funding case.