NIA Attaches Property Of Lethpora CRPF Camp Attack Mastermind, Others In Kashmir

National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached the properties of terrorists and their associates in different parts of Kashmir valley. Properties have been attached in the Pulwama, Shopian and Kupwara districts of Kashmir.

NIA has attached the property of Fayaz Ahmad Magray, the brain behind the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF group centre at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. Six shops of the said terrorist have been attached by NIA on the orders from Special NIA Court Jammu under provisions of the UAPA Act 1967. NIA arrested Fayaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of the village Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with this attack. The case was handed over to NIA and the Delhi Police Station of NIA registered the case vide FIR no. RC 10/2018/NIA/DLI.

National Investigation Agency in August 2019 filed a chargesheet against four terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) identified as Fayaz Ahmad Magray, Nisar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmad Reshi for helping the terrorists to plan and execute the attack on the CRPF group centre at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

As per the NIA chargesheet, Fayaz Ahmad Magray immediately facilitated another terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan to join the JeM militant ranks as an active terrorist by arranging weapons through JeM commander Mufti Waqas. He also escorted him and helped him to cross the police check posts while escaping.

Five CRPF personnel identified as Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, Tufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain, Kuldeep Rai and P.K. Panda were martyred while three others were injured in the attack by three heavily armed terrorists who were also killed in the 10-hour encounter.

The camp was attacked on December 30, 2017, when the three terrorists threw grenades and opened fire at the training centre of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF. After an encounter lasting over 10 hours, all three terrorists, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack, were killed.

Properties of other terror associates too have been attached by National Investigation Agency in Kupwara and Shopian district of Kashmir.