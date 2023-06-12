NIA Attaches Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's Properties In Terror Funding Case

Why you're reading this: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in connection with the terror funding case of 2017.

3 things you need to know

The immovable properties include land measuring 13.3 Marlas, 8.6 Marlas and 10.3 Marlas These properties have been attached by the central investigating agency at Bagatpira village in Handwara of North Kashmir. According to the NIA, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali along with others were the fund-raisers and financial conduits.

Meanwhile, people have been informed about the move, by erecting a “notice of attachment” by the agency near the land in Handwara of North Kashmir.

The investigation in the case further revealed that the secessionists were mobilizing funds from all possible sources to fuel unrest and support the ongoing secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The secessionists were getting funds from Pakistan-based terrorist organizations and local donations.

Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was also receiving money from Hafiz Saeed (Head of Jamat-ud-Dawa) and was remitting the same to the Hurriyat leaders, separatists and stone pelters of J&K, said the NIA.

Watali was arrested by NIA in 2017 under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA has named Watali, Hafiz Saeed and 10 others for funding terror in Kashmir and filed a chargesheet against them.

Pertinently, the NIA has already attached Watali's house at Baghat Srinagar near Gurdwara in connection with the case (RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI) on the orders by the special NIA court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi.