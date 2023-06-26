NIA Carries Out Multiple Raids In Kashmir, Detains 3

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, June 26, raided 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a case related to the Pakistan-backed terror network of Overground Workers (OWG). Early this morning, the NIA carried out a raid at the residence of a local active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Riyaz Ahmed Dar, of Sathergund, Kakapora in Pulwama district, South Kashmir. The investigating agency questioned Dar's family and seized certain documents.

NIA conducts multiple raids

Similar raids were witnessed in the villages of Ratnipora and Begumbagh in Pulwama district.

In the Shopian district of south Kashmir, the NIA carried out searches at the houses of Jahaangir Bhat, Manzoor Naikoo, and Nawaz Naikoo. Reportedly, all of them are residents of Nildoora village.

Similarly, the investigating agency knocked on the doors of Suhila Ahmed Mir of Chak Chollna. The Investigating agency seized digital evidence and further interrogated the Mir Family.

In Urpora Nagabal village of Shopian, searches were carried out at the residence of Abdul Hamid Dar. Meanwhile, the investigating agency detained two shopkeepers, identified as Amir and Aqib Dar, who are residents of Nagbal village.

In Herman village, 40-year-old Jahingeer Ahmad Bhat was also detained. As per the sources, Bhat has been running the 'Khidmat Centre' of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the same village.

NIA sleuths, assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, raided several locations in North and South Kashmir linked with "sympathisers, cadres, and overground workers" of terror outfits.

The agency conducted three-hour raids in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Bandipora districts of Kashmir and seized incriminating material, documents, etc. from 12 different locations.

NIA official, on condition of anonymity, said, "The raids were part of the ongoing investigations of the NIA in the terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of various newly-launched outfits, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), among others."

Pertinently, the central Investigating agency in June last year had registered a case (no RC 5/22) in Jammu in this regard.