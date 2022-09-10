NIA Charge Sheet Against Hizbul Militants For Killing Of Sarpanch In Jammu And Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against six Hizbul Mujahideen militants for alleged targeted killings of a Sarpanch of Adoora village in Kulgam in March this year, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in Jammu Special Court, the NIA has alleged that handlers of the proscribed terrorist outfit, operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates, overground workers and terrorists of Hizbul active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir.

"The case was initially registered as FIR no. 32/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Kulgam, J&K and re-registered by NIA as RC 01/2022/NIA/JMU on 08.04.2022," NIA said in a statement.

The NIA has named Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now dead) and two absconding terrorists Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo and Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Farooq Nalli in its charge sheet.

They have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder among others besides provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The charges against Sofi will be abated as he is not alive anymore, the agency said.

The agency said Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had hatched a larger conspiracy to disturb the peace and the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives.

