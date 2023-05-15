NIA Charge-sheets Fourth LeT Suspect For Conspiring In Transportation Of Explosives

NIA (National Investigation Agency) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi against one accused for his alleged involvement in the terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The accused identified as Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai, a resident of Talab Khatikan in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been named in the chargesheet for conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of TRF in the transportation of firearms and explosives to India. These explosives and firearms were meant to carry out terrorist acts in the country. He is the fourth person to be chargesheeted in the case.

Accused Worked as Over Ground Worker for LeT

According to NIA officials, a suo-moto case was registered by the probe agency on November 18, 2021, against the suspects involved in transportation of a huge cache of firearms and explosives to carry out terror activity in India. The explosive materials were recovered and investigation initiated. During the course of investigation, the NIA found three suspects working at the behest of LeT operatives as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and were charged under various sections of law.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against accused Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub on June 18th 2022. Later, on November 9th 2022, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and on December 17th, 2022 Mudasir Ahmed Dar were named in the chargesheet.

As per NIA, accused Faisal Muneer had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across-the-border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of these outfits for the commission of terror acts in India. During the investigation, it was found that as part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers of LeT, Faisal had actively worked for the outfit. He even received funds from LeT handlers to carry out terror activities.



During investigations, it emerged that Faisal Muneer was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons and explosives along with funds to operate terror activities. Further, it was found that these materials were sent from Pakistan and were dropped with the help of drones in the border areas of Samba and Kathua.

Faisal Muneer allegedly used to store the materials at his residence and used to deliver them to terrorist operatives and their OGWs, on the directions of the LeT handlers based across the border.

