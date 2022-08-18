NIA Chargesheet Against 4 ISIS-linked Accused Held For Trying To Kill Police Accessed

After four accused persons with links to terror groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and National Thowheeth Jama'ath of Sri Lanka, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Republic Media Network on Thursday accessed the chargesheet of the central agency. The four arrested persons were accused of trying to kill police personnel on February 21, during a police check. The four accused are identified as Sadiq Basha, R. Ashiqu, Mohd Irfan, and Rahamathutlla.

Facts of the case in NIA's chargesheet

Accused tried to kill police personnel on February 21 during a police check.

Associated with Khilafat Front of India, Khilafat Party of India, Intellectual Students Of India.

Accused had links with ISIS, Al-Qaeda and National Thowheeth Jama'ath of Sri Lanka.

Accused were making efforts to recruit people in Trivandram (Kerala) and Chennai; Incriminating chats, videos and photographs from sources such as ISIS and NTJ from their digital devices have been recovered.

NIA took over the case in April 2021.

Chennai: ISIS And Terror Funding Case

In June 2022, the NIA held raids at eight locations across Tamil Nadu. The searches were conducted at residences and office buildings of persons linked to the terror outfit ISIS. The NIA raids were held across Tamil Nadu at locations including Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Chennai.

The four accused persons were earlier arrested by the NIA with ISIS links including one Sadiq Basha. A terror-link case was initially registered by the local police against Sadiq Basha, which was later taken over by the Chennai branch of NIA.

Image: ANI