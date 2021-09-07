NIA Chargesheet In J&K Narco-terrorism Accessed, LeT-Hizbul Terror Module Exposed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Handwara narco-terrorism case which pertains to the recovery of large amounts of cash and heroin from J&K's Kupwara district. Republic TV on Tuesday accessed exclusive details of the charge sheet which reveal how operatives of banned terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were behind the Jammu and Kashmir drug trade.

According to the NIA charge sheet, the Lashkar group is reportedly funding the Hizbul group in the Kashmir valley in hopes to revive terrorism in J&K. The charge sheet has exposed how drug operatives in Pakistan and Dubai are helping in the funding of the racket. Pak-based LeT terrorist Hammad Babbar has been named as the 'key conspirator' in the case. WhatsApp and Telegram apps were reportedly used for communication between the operatives. Pakistan operatives are also using their relatives in the Kashmir valley to engage in cross-border smuggling, as per the charge sheet.

Sharing details of the entire narco-terrorism operation an official told Republic TV, "Drug lords finance warlords, the Taliban is simply an amalgamation of the same. Pakistan is an active player in the game. It thrives through the finances of terror and the cultivation of opium in Afghanistan. Opium labs are based in regions under the direct control of Pakistan. We have seen the induction of opium through cross border smuggling in India. Our forces, the Indian Army, J&K police are agile about this and are keeping close surveillance of all smuggling cross border routes."

The narco-terrorism case pertains to the recovery of over Rs 20 lakh and two kg heroin from a vehicle in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir in 2020. A case was registered at the Handwara Police Station in the Kupwara on June 11, 2020. The supplementary charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court on August 28 against seven arrested accused- Showkat Salam Parray of Sumbal (Bandipora), Asif Gul of Kanispora (Baramulla), Altaf Ahmed Shah of Dangerpora (Ganderbal), Romesh Kumar of Vijaypur (Samba), Mudasir Ahmed Dar of Wanduna (Shopian), Amin Allai alias Hilal of Bijbehera (Anantnag) and Abdul Rashid of Tanghdhar (Kupwara).

(With Agency Inputs)