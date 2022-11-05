NIA Chargesheets Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Shakeel And Others In Fresh Case Against D-company

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against three arrested and two wanted accused, including fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in a case related to D-company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities.

The chargesheet names Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir, Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit who have been arrested while the accused wanted are Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel.

Investigations have established that the accused persons had conspired to further the criminal activities of the D-gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities, the NIA said.

"In furtherance of the said conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening and by putting person(s) in fear of death or grievous hurt, for the D-Company/for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public," the anti-terror agency said.

It has also been established that arrested persons received huge sums of money through hawala channels for triggering sensational terrorist or criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India. "The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said 'proceeds of terrorism'," it said.

In August, the NIA arrested Salim Fruit in connection with a case registered by the agency in February. In 2016, Mumbai police arrested Arif Bhaijaan and his Brother Shabbir Sheikh.

Pakistan cornered at Interpol meet; questions on Dawood & Hafiz draw silent fidgeting

Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt last month refused to answer tough questions about Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Sayeed during the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed are believed to have been provided sanctuary in Pakistan.