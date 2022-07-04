NIA Chief Briefs Home Minister Amit Shah On Udaipur And Amravati Killings In Key Meeting

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation of the horrifying murders in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati, the central agency's chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi. Sources told Republic that Home Minister Shah has reiterated his demand for the strictest possible action.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed last week by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Five have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

Just a few days before Kanhaiya Lal's murder, a chemist named Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati was stabbed in the neck and killed for allegedly uploading a post backing Nupur Sharma. The accused, identified as Irfan Sheikh, was arrested by Amravati police in Nagpur on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid a huge outrage over her comments on Prophet Muhammad which she made during a TV debate.

5th arrest in Udaipur murder case

In a recent development, a team of NIA reached Udaipur on July 4, Monday, and arrested another accused named Wasim Attari-- the fifth arrest in the case. The NIA team is also interrogating five to six suspects and is expected to make more arrests in a day or two. Meanwhile, the NIA DG has directly briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Udaipur murder case.

The Central agency interrogated Wasim Attari, a resident of Udaipur. As per sources, Wasim is linked to Attari Dawat-e Islami, and had gone to Pakistan with Ghouse Mohammad, one of the prime accused. Wasim Attari is related to Riaz Akhtari, another prime accused. He was engaged in connecting people with Dawat-e Islami in Udaipur. Ghouse Mohammad, Wasim, and Akhtar Raja went to Pakistan together. Wasim and Akhtar Raja are currently in the custody of the NIA, as the interrogation is underway.