"Ghee ka intezam ho gaya" was the code word for explosives, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed in its submission to Delhi's Patiala House Court hearing a terror funding case. The counter-terrorist task force also claimed that the word "khidmat", used by people involved in the case, is an "activity which is done by the people to the terrorists who have undergone terror training".

The Court, however, stated that 'ghee' could not be taken to only mean explosives and discharged all four accused in the terror funding case on Thursday. “The cipher on the basis of which this code has been deciphered has also not been disclosed before the court. Even the Special Public Prosecutor in his own submissions has stated that it could mean explosives or other substances. Therefore, the word ‘ghee’, even according to the prosecution, could not be taken to only mean explosives. …thus, on the basis of this message, no grave suspicion can be raised linking accused Mohd. Salman to any terror activities,” the court said.

Mohammed Salman, Arif Gulam Bashir Dharampuria, Mohammed Hussain Molani and Mohammed Saleem, were arrested by NIA for allegedly receiving hawala money from Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a terrorist outfit based in Pakistan. "FIF had been trying to attract a group of sympathizers and sleeper cells to create unrest in India by sending funds for anti-Indian and terrorist activities," the charge sheet said.

The NIA had claimed that it had received intel that Salman was in constant touch with Mohammad Kamran, a Dubai-based Pakistan national, who was connected with FIF's deputy chief Shahid Mahmood. The charge sheet revealed that Salman was receiving money from FIF for anti-India activities.

The NIA contended that two incriminating messages were recovered from Salman's phone that said "ghee ka intezam ho gaya hai, Bombay wali party bhi aayegi, unke hatho bhijwa denge (Ghee is ready, Bombay's party will come, we will send it through them)", "Kamran bhai bhi aaye hai dubai...aap khidmat mai the isliye apko nahi pata (Kamran has come to Dubai, you were in service, hence you have no idea)."

The court noted that Salman is definitely using Ghee as a code word. However asserted, "on what basis the prosecution states the world 'ghee' is a code for explosives has not been specified." It added, the word 'Khidmat' means service and it could be any service.