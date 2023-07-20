NIA Conduct Raids Across Five Locations In J-K In Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (July 20) conducted raids at five districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore, and Baramulla in connection with a Pakistan terror conspiracy case.

The sleuths of NIA conducted raids in regard to case 'No 5 of 2022' registered by Jammu Police in connection with a terror conspiracy hatched by 'Over Ground Workers' of various terrorist groups in coordination with their commanders based in Pakistan.

It involves collecting and distributing huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, and Improvised Explosive Devices, including remote-controlled sticky bombs/magnetic bombs via drones from across the international border.

Raids after Lashkar's 'Weapon Transporters' arrest

The sources in the federal probe agency informed Republic that raids have come days after the arrest of two Lashkar’s ‘weapon transporters’ from the Shopian district.

The two accused, identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba, alias Shoaib, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva, alias Sethi Soab, were arrested from the valley last week and are under the NIA custody for 10 days, i.e. till 26 July.

The role of Pakistani terror commander Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt has also emerged behind the terror conspiracy module of Kashmir as he has been instrumental in radicalising and training youth for terror acts. NIA had earlier announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for Saifullah, a designated terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs.