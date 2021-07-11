NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across J&K In Cases Concerning Terror Funding Activities

A day after two unidentified terrorists were neutralized in Kashmir's Anantnag district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning conducted multiple raids linked to terror funding in the district. The NIA has detained over five people with links to terrorist activities. This also comes in the backdrop of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that terminated 11 government employees including two sons of the most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. Syed Salahuddin is also the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The latest raids by the NIA started in the early hours of Sunday and apart from Anantnag, few parts of Avantipore districts were also searched by the Central Agency. The NIA was assisted by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. Sources also informed that these raids are in connection with the ISIS module that was aimed at radicalized youth of the valley through various contents including magazines published by the terrorist organization.

Delhi Court orders charges against 4 terrorists over terror funding cases

Observing the prima facie reports, a Delhi court on Friday ordered to frame charges against four terrorists over alleged connections with a terrorist organization- Hizbul Mujahideen. The charges pertain to terror funding cases against Mohd Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. Moreover, the case also includes commander Syed Salahuddin with allegations of entering into a larger conspiracy of waging war against India.

Another case under section 20 of UAPA has also been filed that is charged for the offenses of raising funds and distributing it for terrorist activities. The Patiala Court bench presided over by Judge Parveen Singh noted that the funds were received from Pakistan to carry out terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir. The court order also marked that illegal funds were utilized to assist injured, arrested terrorists and for families of killed terrorists.

NIA case against Syed Salahuddin

A case against Syed Salahuddin was already filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 which also included Ameer (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen), Mehboob-ul-Haq, Masroor Dar, Masood Sarfaraz, Ameer (Hizb-e-Islami), and others. NIA has charge-sheeted them alleging Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), have been regularly receiving funds originating from neighbouring countries for carrying out terrorist activities in India, and the proscribed terrorist organization is led by its commander Syed Salahuddin. It is further alleged that in the garb of JKART, the said terrorist outfit is actively involved in furthering the terrorist activities in India.