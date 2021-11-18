NIA Conducts Multiple Raids At 'Maoist Sympathisers' Houses In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the residence of alleged Maoist sympathisers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On-ground reports by Republic TV showed that the searches were carried out in Hyderabad, Prakasam and Vizag at the residences of former Maoist Ravi Sharma, and Maoist sympathisers Anuradha and Kalyan Rao. An investigation is going on over their links with the Maoist party and a book which was being written on top Maoist leader Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, who expired recently.

In an official statement, NIA said that searches were conducted at 14 locations in a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Today NIA conducted searches at 14 locations in a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: National Investigation Agency (NIA) pic.twitter.com/EPPSgxQNG6 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Central committee member Ramakrishna, also known as RK, had died on October 15 due to illness at the age of 63. He was living an underground life somewhere in the deep forests of Chhattisgarh's South Bijapur. He carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

NIA's action on Maoist sympathisers

Earlier, in October NIA had conducted searches at homes of Maoist sympathisers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, sources had informed. It was further reported that the NIA had raided the houses of persons arrested with Maoist connections. The NIA teams held raids at the homes of all three Maoist supporters in Coimbatore.

Apart from the houses in Coimbatore, special teams of NIA held searches at Krishnagiri, Salem, Theni and Sivaganga districts. The NIA conducted synchronous raids at several locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on suspected Maoist training centres and hideouts. Earlier, investigators had gathered details on the training programme from different sources and decided to go ahead with the raids. All locations connected to the individuals involved in the matter is being searched by the NIA.

Former LTTE Intelligence wing member arrested by NIA

On October 6, the NIA informed that the agency detained a Sri Lankan national and a former member of the intelligence branch of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Chennai, a major conspirator in the Vizhinjam Arms case in Kerala. Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, 5 October, from his current residence in Chennai's Valsaravakkam in connection with the Vizhinjam Arms case for his involvement in the trafficking of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and using the proceeds to support the revival of the LTTE, a Tamil militant organisation based in northeastern Sri Lanka.