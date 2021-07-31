NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In J&K Including Anantnag Over Terror-funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning formed several teams and raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir over a terror-funding case. At least 12 locations of different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag, and in Jammu are currently underway. After receiving crucial evidence, the NIA teams launched these raids to bust the Modus Operandi of the terror funding.

Significantly, the NIA has already arrested two accused from Bihar who is alleged of supplying weapons to terrorists in Kashmir. Moreover, a residence of a previously arrested terrorist was also raided by the officials. These raids are also related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit as last week NIA had arrested two members of the terrorist organization for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency has swung into action especially with multiple raids this month. On July 11, a day after two unidentified terrorists were neutralized in Kashmir's Anantnag district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted multiple raids linked to terror funding in the district. The NIA, at that time, had detained over five people with links to terrorist activities. This development had come in the backdrop of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that terminated 11 government employees including two sons of the most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. Syed Salahuddin is also the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Recent terrorist activities busted by Forces

The back-to-back raids from NIA are coming at a time when the security officials are successfully nabbing terrorists in the valley region and averting several attacks. On July 25, the security forces had averted a major terror threat in J&K's Kupwara district, with the recovery of four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area, as informed by the police. Last month, the J&K police had arrested a terrorist belonging to the Resistance Front, a frontal group of Lashkar-e-Taiba and seized a 5.5-kg-IED from his possession.

In July, two major terrorists including Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit belonging to LeT terror module were nabbed by the security officials. Meanwhile, reports of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons' involvement in funded terror in the Jammu and Kashmir were also revealed. Working as undercover agents in the J&K administration, Salahuddin's sons received and routed funds to carry out terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen in the erstwhile state.