NIA Conducts Multiple Searches Throughout J&K, Arrests 1 Terrorist In TRF Conspiracy Case

In an attempt to supress terror in Jammu & Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency is conducting raids and searches in multiple locations in the state for the last few days.

A press release dated June 22 has been released by the NIA that states they have arrested a terrorist in the TRF Conspiracy case of Jammu & Kashmir from their multiple searches around the state.

The NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in the districts of Srinigar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal and arrested one accused in case RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI, the statement from the NIA read.

"The case relates to activities of 'The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed terrorists organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self- styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to undertake violent activities in J&K and other parts of India," the statement added. The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 18.11.2021.

Incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized

NIA also clarified in the statement that incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized during the searches that were conducted on June 22.

"Based on the searches conducted today, an accused Mudasir Ahmed Dar, son of Ali Mohammed Dar and a resident of Nowpora, Kharpora, was arrested at Yaripora Pollice Station for providing logistical support and transporting arms & ammunition."

"He was closely associated with TRF commander responsible for the recent targeted killings across the Kashmir valley and was also involved in radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable youth at the behest of TRF," the statement further read, adding that the further investigation is underway.

Carrying out further raids in connection to a militancy case, the NIA team with assistance from police apprehended one person when they raided SKIMS Soura hospital. The person in custody of NIA has been identified as 24-year-old Irshad Ahmad Elahie, a resident of Redwani Payeen of South Kashmir’s Kulgam who was caught by the central agency team when they raided the Nephrology ward no 4 of SKIMS Soura hospital.

NIA raids in Pulwama and Baramulla in the past few days

NIA on Monday, June 20, carried out fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. The NIA launched mega raids at several locations in South Kashmir after arriving at the locations at around 6 AM on the morning of June 20 to commence operations. Notably, the raids were in connection with a case registered by the national agency pertaining to an attack on security forces that took place on March 11, 2022, in the Darasgarh area in Pulwama, wherein some terrorists in hiding had fired upon forces using illegal weapons, which were later seized by the forces. The NIA detained several persons in connection with the incident.

On June 16, NIA conducted raids in J&K's Baramulla district. The joint operation was carried out by the NIA, the Baramulla Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A few electronic devices, along with documents were seized during the raids. Earlier, the NIA had conducted raids at the residence of a salesman allegedly involved with cross-border smuggling and at the residence of a drug dealer in the area.