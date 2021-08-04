NIA Conducts Ops Across Country; Nabs Five Alleged ISIS Operatives From J&K & Karnataka

In a massive anti-terror crackdown, five alleged ISIS operatives were nabbed on Wednesday from across the country. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) had launched an operation in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, including Mangalore of Karnataka, and as part of it, nabbed the alleged ISIS operatives on charges of running propaganda in cyberspace. They have also seized a few items from the possession of the operatives, which are presently being examined by the investigative agency.

What do we know so far?

As per sources, ISIS was running propaganda channels across different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram. On March 14 and 15, the NIA had first arrested the alleged leader of the ISIS module, Mohammad Ameen, along with his associates Mushab Anuvar from Kannur, Kerala, and Dr. Rahees Rashid from Kollam, Kerala for instigating the Indian youth to join Jihad.

In connection with the same, the National Agency launched operations across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mangalore city of Karnataka on Wednesday. The investigative agency raided the house of BM Basha, son of former MLA B M Idinabba in Mangalore. Known to be a real estate agent, BM Basha is suspected to have links with ISIS. More than 20 personnel of NIA reached his residence situated in Ullal, Mastikatte in Mangaluru, and conducted searches.

In the ongoing ISIS case, the NIA also carried out searches at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA team accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the residences of Muzamil Ahmad Bhat and Waqar Ahmad Lone-- both residents of Chittibanday. Bhat works at a hardware shop while Lone is under judicial custody. During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed to have been influenced by social media posts to join the terrorist outfit. Some incriminating material was also recovered from their possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police booked them under serious offenses like providing shelter, logistics support, and assistance to terrorists operating in the Bandipora district from time to time.