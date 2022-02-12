NIA Conducts Raids At 3 Locations In Thanjavur, Including Khilafat Movement-accused's Home

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at three locations in Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The searches were conducted at the residences of Abdul Khader, a two-wheeler mechanic followed by Ahmed, based on clues from Abdul Khader who was arrested in 2021 for reportedly being a part of a Khilafat movement (originally, a protest from almost 100 years ago to reinstall the Caliph at the head of the waning Ottoman empire), and another person namely - Mannai Baba, who was reportedly under custody four months ago.

NIA's searches see local protests; local police steps in

The searches were carried out for at least five hours. Further investigation is currently underway. As per sources, both Abdul Khader and Mannai Baba have been accused of spreading false rumours on social media. As per reports, a large crowd had gathered outside Khader and Ahmed’s residence soon after the NIA raids, and protested against the apex agency officers.

The local police had reportedly reached the locations to control the situation. Reports also said that the Aadhaar Cards and mobile phones of both the accused have been confiscated by the NIA.

Notably, on September 2021, NIA had arrested Mannai Baba along with with Mohammed Iqbal of Madurai and others in Tiruvarur for conspiracy in the name of fundamentalist organization ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ to establish Islamic State or the Khilafat Movement in India. As per reports, they had conspired by creating several profiles on various social media platforms by spreading posts that go against the sovereignty of the country. The closed-door meetings were reportedly held in different parts of Tamil Nadu which include districts like Erode, Salem, Madurai, and Thanjavur.

What is history of the Khilafat movement?

The original Khilafat movement arose in the year 1919 in an effort to salvage the Ottoman caliph as a symbol of unity among the Muslim community in India during the British Raj. The leaders of the movement had joined hands with Mahatma Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement for Indian freedom, in return for receiving support for the Khilafat movement. However, the movement fell apart after the abolition of the caliphate in 1924.