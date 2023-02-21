Last Updated:

NIA Conducts Raids At More Than 70 Locations In 8 States In Gangster Terror Funding Case

NIA carried out raids at more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh in a terror funding case.

Continuing to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits with the agenda of destroying the ecosystem and supporting the structure of terrorism completely, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, February 21 carried out raids at multiple locations in various states. 

The investigation agency carried out raids at more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as part of its investigations into gangster terror funding cases. According to sources, the agency is majorly focusing on Punjab. Notably, this is regarding a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate.

 

 

