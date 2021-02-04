NIA Conducts Raids In Amritsar To Nab Terror-accused Amarjeet Singh; Man Absconding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in Punjab's Amritsar to nab terror-accused Amarjeet Singh. As per sources, documents from his house at Loharka road, along with electronic evidence have been seized during the raids. Amarjeet Singh however, is reported to be absconding.

What is NIA's case?

The NIA had back in December registered a case to investigate funding for terror-related activities in the garb of farmer protests. Under the case, the NIA had accused pro-Khalistan terror group-- Sikhs for Justice of conspiring to create an “atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the Government of India”. This, after huge funds sent to 'pro-Khalistan elements' based in India were allegedly tracked by the agency. Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu, journalist Jasbir Singh, and Gurpreet Singh had been named in the case.

In this case, accused Amarjeet Singh, is said to be the bridge between international and domestic elements, supplying money from agencies located in USA and Canada to the 'protestors'. Cross-border funding from Pakistan is also being investigated by the agency.

SFJ attempts to hijack farmer protests

Last month, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that they had received intelligence that pro-Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest. This was found to be true after the SFJ, ahead of the farmer's Republic Day 'tractor rally', announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers who hoist a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort. Ultimately, the national capital witnessed violent clashes, with farmers going rogue and moving into Central Delhi from their designated route. This was capped by the seize of Red Fort, where farmers pulled down the ramparts using their tractors and planted their religious flag on top.

Thereafter, in another attempt to provoke, tweaking its previous order, the Khalistani outfit asked protesting farmers to indulge in anti-national activities, and called for a siege on the Parliament on Budget Day, asking them to hoist the Nishan Sahib on top of the Parliament. However, the farmers' march to the Parliament was ultimately canceled.

Prior to that, the radical outfit had urged farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.

