NIA Conducts Raids In J&K's Kathua In Connection With Cross Border Narcotics Smuggling

The Chandigarh National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raided several locations in Jammu including Kathua, in the early morning of December 24. The raids were conducted against gangster modules and drug syndicates active in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir. The raids took place in connection with the conspiracy hatched to fund terror activities using the narco trade. Notably, on December 23, NIA raided multiple locations in J&K in connection with terror funding and locals supporting the extremist groups in the state.

NIA raids in connection with narco terror

Sources said some major breakthroughs are expected from the NIA action as the raids continue with a high possibility of subsequent raids, arrests and seizure activities by the central investigation agency in the case. There is adequate proof with the J&K police and the NIA about the presence of some suspects in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri engaged in the cross-border narcotics trade, they said.

Multi-state raids against Gangsters

A major clampdown was carried out by the NIA against the multi-state Gangster network earlier this month in the form of raids that took place in various parts of Northern India, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The searches were conducted against the gangster syndicate operating in the country, acting on the behest of foreign powers to threaten peace in the country.

The raids were targeted at the nexus of the arrested Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tazpuriya, Vikram Brar, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. It’s pertinent to mention, post the assassination of Punjabi rap star Sidhu Moosewala, the central agencies informed the state agencies about foreign powers trying to revive Gangster groups in India to carry out multiple targeted killings in Punjab and in various parts of the national capital.

