NIA Court Convicts Five In PLA - Maoist Nexus Case For Hatching Conspiracy Against India

The NIA Special Court, Guwahati, on Wednesday (April 26), convicted five persons in the 2011 PLA-CPI (Maoist) nexus case related to a criminal conspiracy to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India. Three of the convicted accused belonged to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and two to the Communist Party of India (Maoist). NIA had registered a suo-moto case on July 1, 2011, on inputs that the PLA, a proscribed terrorist organization, had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the country with the support of CPI (Maoist).



The CPI (Maoist) leaders and the PLA had agreed to work in the furtherance of each other’s interests wherein CPI (Maoist) agreed to support the separatist activities of the PLA for the creation of the northeastern state of Manipur, as a separate nation. The PLA in turn decided to support the continuing war of CPI (Maoist) for toppling the Government of India.

What the investigations revealed?

Investigations revealed modalities were worked between the two entities at a liaison office in Kolkata for taking unified action for waging a war against the Union of India. A bipartite meeting was also held between PLA, Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and CPI (Maoist) leadership in Jharkhand for imparting military training to cadres of CPI (Maoist) by PLA/RPF instructors.



It further came to light during the investigations that the PLA/RPF leadership had also complimented the General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) on carrying out an attack on the security forces on April 6, 2010, resulting in the killing of 76 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh.



Investigations also revealed that the PLA had provided logistic support to Maoist cadres and both groups were regularly communicating and exchanging e-mails. The accused persons had travelled to different places within and outside India and created fake IDs and bank accounts under pseudonymous identities.



Based on these findings, the NIA filed chargesheets in the case on May 21 and November 16 of 2012, as well as on July 31, 2014, in the NIA Special Court, Guwahati. The court, after extensive hearings, on Wednesday convicted the five persons accused in the case u/s 121A IPC & Sec 18, 18A & 39 of UA(P)Act 1967.