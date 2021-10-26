NIA Court Convicts Four Accused For Supplying Funds To Hizbul Mujahideen In JKART Case

On Tuesday, four Hizbul Mujahideen operatives were convicted by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court and a jail sentence has been announced against them. Out of four convicts, two have been ordered 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and the other two have been ordered 10 years in jail. They were arrested earlier on September 27 in the case of the Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART) which is an NGO and the frontal organization of HM.

The court has discovered that these people have been collecting funds in the pretext of an NGO and have later been funding the terrorist activities conducted by the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen. They were also accused of giving money to the families of active terrorists and dead terrorists.

Four accused in JKART case convicted for supplying funds to Hizbul Mujahideen

The four accused including, Mohammad Shafi Shah was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a fine of Rs 15,000; Talib Lali alias Waseem alias Abu Umer was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000; Muzaffar Ahmad Dar was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a fine of Rs 15,000, and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000.

On October 25, 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi filed a case against Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin and others, who were members of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) who were carrying out terrorist activities in India and receiving funds from neighbouring jurisdictions, according to the NIA.

"The funds collected by HM through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organization of HM, were being given to active terrorists and families of killed terrorists of HM in J&K," said the NIA.



According to the NIA, 12 people have been charged in this matter during the investigation, out of which four have been convicted and the other 8 accused are active cadres of the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. "Four have been convicted and sentenced and the remaining eight accused are active cadres of HM including Syed Salauddin; who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan," said the NIA in the statement.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI

