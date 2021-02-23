NIA Court Files Charges Against Pro-Pak Separatist Aasiya Andrabi & Two Of Her Associates

An NIA court in Delhi on Tuesday framed charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the government of India and conspiring to commit terror acts in the country with support from Pakistan including terror entities. Andrabi and her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, have been put on trial for various cognizable offenses under IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on February 20. The court passed the order after the accused pleaded not guilty and sought trial.

The court framed charges under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government of India), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the government of India), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

Court had ordered framing of charges last year

In December, last year, a Delhi court had ordered the framing of charges against Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the Government of India, sedition, and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country. Special Judge Parveen Singh had ordered putting Andrabi as also Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen on trial for various offenses punishable under IPC and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the FIR, Andrabi, Fehmeeda, and Nasreen were actively running an allegedly terrorist organization named 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA. The three accused were arrested in April 2018 and are currently in custody.

Andrabi, who was chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (daughters of the nation), was accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of being involved in the conspiracy and acts to "severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India", along with her two other associates.

(With Agency Inputs)