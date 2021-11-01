NIA Court Sentences 4 To Death In 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan Serial Blasts Case

In a massive development, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced four people to death in connection with the 2013 Gandhi Maidan Blast in Patna. This comes days after the court had convicted 9 accused in the case, while one accused was acquitted in the absence of evidence. The four convicts who are sentenced to death are Haider Ali, Noman Ansari, Md. Mujibullah Ansari and Imtiaz Alam. Among other convicts, Umar Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureshi have got life imprisonment. On the other hand, Ahmed Hossain and Md. Firoz Aslam are sentenced to ten years imprisonment and Iftikhar Alam is sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Patna Gandhi Maidan blast 2013

The explosions had taken place at the venue of then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's "Hunkar" rally. Two bombs had gone off at around 12.25 PM, just 20 minutes before then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders such as Rajnath Singh and late Arun Jaitley took the stage. The explosions occurred a mere 150 metres from the platform where Modi was to deliver his speech. Later, four more live bombs were discovered near the rally venue. However, Modi had refused to cow down and went ahead with the rally and address the public.

NIA investigation in Patna Gandhi Maidan blast

The NIA had taken over the investigation in November 2013 and had unearthed a plot to assassinate Modi who was the Prime Ministerial candidate for BJP in the 2014 General Elections. After probing the incident, nine alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspects and alleged Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) affiliates were named as the accused in the case. Mastermind behind the attack Hyder Ali alias ‘Black Beauty’, Taufeeq Ansari, Mojibullah and Numan Ansari were arrested in the case in 2014. The NIA filed a charge sheet against the 11 accused on August 21, 2014. In its charge sheet, the NIA revealed that terrorists had failed to get close to Modi at previous rallies in New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and had planned the Patna blasts. The minor accused was sentenced on October 12, 2017, for three years by the Juvenile Justice Board while another accused Tariq Ansari died while trying to plant a bomb inside a public toilet at the Patna Junction railway station.