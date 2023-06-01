NIA Cracks Down On Newly-formed Terror Outfits; Seizes Incriminating Material

In a major operation on Wednesday, May 31, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on newly-formed terrorist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The day-long raids and searches were conducted at three locations across the Kashmir valley, specifically targeting the residential premises of sympathisers, cadres, hybrid terrorists, and overground workers (OGWs) associated with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and others.

These operations resulted in the seizure of incriminating literature and digital devices, shedding light on a disturbing plot to carry out violent terrorist attacks and destabilise the region. The targeted outfits are believed to have affiliations with banned Pakistani-backed terrorist groups. The searches took place in Srinagar and Budgam districts and form part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of these recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULF J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and PAFF.

These raids bring the total number of searches to 51, as part of the broader terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) registered by the NIA on June 21, 2022. The case revolves around a conspiracy hatched by banned terrorist organisations to unleash violent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, utilising sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), small arms, and other lethal weapons. The underlying objective of these plans is to radicalise local youth and mobilise overground workers, thereby disrupting the peace and communal harmony of the region.

The investigation has revealed that the cadres and workers associated with these newly-formed organisations have been actively involved in the procurement, distribution, and circulation of dangerous items such as sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics, arms, and ammunition. Furthermore, these outfits have been found to propagate activities related to terror, violence, and subversion within Jammu and Kashmir, as detailed by the agency.

NIA's investigation has also exposed the utilisation of drones by operatives based in Pakistan to deliver arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to their counterparts and cadres operating in the Kashmir valley. These operatives employ social media platforms to connect with their counterparts and activists within India, further enhancing their nefarious activities.The NIA's latest crackdown underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to counter the growing menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, in the Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case.



(Visuals from Baramulla) pic.twitter.com/HVDo4GX2LP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Prior to the incident, NIA on May 9 conducted raids in 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case. The raids were carried out in various districts, including Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Rajouri. At least one person has been detained during the raids. The targeted premises included the house of a police personnel, a shop belonging to a trader, and the residence of a relative of a slain terrorist. These raids are part of the NIA's efforts to combat terrorism and uncover the sources of terror funding in the region.The seizure of incriminating evidence during these raids has provided critical insights into the workings of these newly formed outfits and their direct links to banned terror organisations operating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)