NIA Exposed 64 Terror Funding Cases; Properties Worth Rs 881 Crores Seized: MoS Home Rai

The Home Ministry on Tuesday disclosed that as many as 64 cases of terror funding have been unfolded by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) within the last three years.

While responding to a query raised by the TMC MP Sajda Ahmed on Tuesday, during the ongoing winter session, MoS Home, Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that the central investigating agencies have been able to expose 64 cases of illegal supply of funds for terrorism since 2018.

He further elaborated on the cases lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002) (PMLA) and charge sheets filed by the agencies and informed that the centre has attached around 250 moveable & immovable properties worth more than Rs 800 crores, under money laundering cases.

24 charge sheets filed, properties worth Rs 881 crores seized under PMLA

As per Nityanand Rai, Properties worth Rs. 677 crores have been seized in India, and some others worth Rs. 203 crores have been captured abroad.

On details of the domestic and international attachment of assets and penalties under the PMLA and charge sheet filed by the probe agencies, MoS Home informed the Lower House, "Under provisions of the Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate is the Nodal Authority for investigation and prosecution of money laundering cases. The Enforcement Directorate has attached 250 (approximately) moveable and immoveable properties having a book value of Rs 881 crore (approx), which include properties worth Rs 677.73 crore (approximately) in India and Rs 203.27 crore (approximately) abroad."

Minister of State for Home, further informed the lower house that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a total of 24 (charge-sheets) have been submitted.

The Indian government has established a special cell in the Home Ministry called the Countering of Financing of Terrorism (CFT Cell) to coordinate efforts to tackle terror financing, he said. Rai further informed the house that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has established a Terror Funding and Fake Currency (TFFC) Cell to conduct a focused investigation into terror funding and fake currency cases.

"The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been strengthened by criminalizing the production or smuggling or circulation of high-quality Counterfeit Indian currency as a terrorist act and enlarging the scope of proceeds of terrorism to include any property intended to be used for terrorism," he added.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI/ PTI