NIA Exposes Pak's Post-Pulwama Plot, Reveals JeM Created Terror Groups To Evade Scrutiny

In an exclusive investigation, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed details of the NIA charge sheet in the 2019 Pulwama case, which has exposed how Pakistan was raising terror outfits in the aftermath of the attack which resulted in the death of 41 CRPF personnel. In the charge sheet, details of a 'post-Pulwama terror attack' have been unearthed wherein terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's plans of forming other terror groups to evade international pressure and scrutiny have been revealed.

The NIA has accessed call record details (CDR) of Rauf Asghar- brother of the operational chief of JeM - and how he was in contact with Hidayatullah Malik- who was arrested in J&K in 2021. Post the 2019 attack, where pressure was at an all-time high, Pakistan had allegedly planned to put out some smaller local terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Mustafa in the Union territory to claim that terrorism was being carried out by locals in J&K and not Pakistan.

Moreover, it has been revealed that Hidayatullah Malik, before his arrest, even went to do reiki of the national capital and the residence of NSA Ajit Doval to potentially target him. Regular contact of Malik with Pakistani operatives has been accessed by the NIA and the modus operandi has been exposed by the investigative agency.

NIA probe shows Pak working hand-in-glove with terror outfits

The latest investigation by the NIA has proven Pakistan's continued hand in terror funding even as the country attempts to blame India for 'politicizing' the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The country has recently failed to exit the list and has been called out on charges of money laundering, to terror financing, to the lack of prosecution against senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups-- Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. In June, the FATF retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' and asked it to address its 'strategically important' deficiencies. Pakistan has claimed that it will implement the new action plan given by the FATF within 12 months.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora, near Awantipora, in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The cowardly attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the dastardly incident was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.