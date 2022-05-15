NIA Extends All Requisite Assistance To J&K Police In Katra Bus Fire Investigation

In a recent update to the Katra bus fire accident investigation, NIA (National Investigation Agency) has extended all requisite assistance to J&K Police in the case. The Agency has mentioned that a detailed forensic probe is conducted to identify the reasons for the cause of the fire.

Katra bus fire accident

Earlier on May 13, a local bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal and at least four people were reported dead and 22 others were injured. It is to be noted that Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. ADGP Jammu stated that as per preliminary information, the bus caught fire from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus.

A https://t.co/QoLbxLZY33.JK14/1831 on way from #Katra to #Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. #FSL team deputed on spot. Details will follow. — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) May 13, 2022

Expressing grief over the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.”

Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

Responding to the unfortunate incident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioner, Reasi (J&K), Babila Rakhwal about the bus fire. He further assured us that all the necessary help will be provided to the injured.

