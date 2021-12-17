NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 3 KLF Terrorists In Comrade Balwinder Singh's Murder Case

In a key development, the National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists in connection with the Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case. The NIA in January had re-registered the case and filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the case. Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was killed at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab, last year.

Following the continued investigation, the NIA has now filed a supplementary charge sheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force terrorists. According to an official of the premier investigation agency, a charge sheet has been filed against Navpreet Singh and Harbhinder Singh of Tarn Taran, and Gurwinder Singh of Gurdaspur.

The three terrorists were directly involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters in the murder of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The NIA has also informed that further investigation against foreign-based Khalistani entities is underway.

NIA Special Court on the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu

The case relates to the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh on 16th October 2020, at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab by two unidentified persons. A case was registered in this regard as FIR no. 174/2020 dated 16.10.2020 at PS Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, Punjab. NIA had re-registered the case on January 26, 2021, and had taken up the investigation.

The investigation had earlier revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were a part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force for assassinating comrade Balwinder Singh who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab.

KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukhmeet Pal Singh, a gangster turned terrorist to arrange shooters and execute the plan. Sukh Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh to undertake the killing of comrade Balwinder Singh.

Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target. After investigation, NIA had filed a charge sheet, against the above eight accused persons for their roles in the conspiracy, on April 27, 2021.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI