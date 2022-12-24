NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused For Funding Terror Via Illicit LoC-trade

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 24 filed a chargesheet against the three accused in the case pertaining to the cross-border LoC trade and terror funding.

The charge sheet was filed against Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Peer Arshad Iqbal and Bashir Ahmad Sofi, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 20, 21, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Using LoC trade funds for funding terrorism

According to the statement from the agency, “After raising the terror funds, accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani had provided funds in cash to different terrorist outfits of Hizb-Ul-Muzahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” adding, “Peer Arshad Iqbal used to provide funds to accused Bashir Ahmad Sofi, an ex-militant of HM.”

The NIA further said after scrutinising the documents, it was found the funds were generated by excess import and under-invoicing of imported almonds by the traders. The investigation revealed the accused - Peer Arshad Iqbal and Tanveer Ahmad Wani had established multiple Cross-LOC trade firms, which were registered in the names of their employees, family, friends, etc. “Both of the accused raised terror funds by excess import than the export and by under-invoicing of imported Almonds from PoK-based cross LoC traders,” the NIA said in the charge sheet.

It is also found the accused were not only backed by the terrorist outfit, Hizb-Ul-Muzahideen (HM) but they were also in a trading relationship with them. Notably, NIA mentioned the trade was conducted based on a barter system without any money involved.

A case was registered on December 16, 2016, for the promotion of terror activities using the funds generated through trade between the LoC and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the NIA statement said. The Central government had received information about the illegal trade and immediately began the investigation. The LoC trade began in 2008 to build ties between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The names of the many Trade Facilitation Centres (TFC) employees also emerged in the case. TFCs act as centres for overlooking trade logistics between the two countries. They are built at Salamabad, Uri, and Chakkan-da-Bagh.

Image: PTI