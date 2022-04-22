Last Updated:

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Trafficker For Smuggling Weapons & Drugs From Pakistan

NIA has filed a charge sheet against the accused Gurmej Singh for smuggling arms & ammunition and narcotic substances from Pakistan via Punjab & Rajasthan.

In a key development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a narcotics trafficker in a case of smuggling of arms & ammunition and narcotic substances from Pakistan via Punjab and Rajasthan.

NIA has filed a charge sheet against the accused Gurmej Singh alias Geju who is a resident of  Ferozepur district in Punjab. Gurmej Singh has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and sections 18, 20,38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially, the case was registered on August 25, 2021, at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district and was later re-registered last year on November 6 by the NIA. The case pertains to the smuggling of Narcotic substances, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials, and IEDs (Tiffin Bombs) that have been sent from across the Indo-Pak border by the accused Lakhbir Singh Rode and his associates via drones. Rode is the Chief of the banned terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). 

"These smuggled consignments were received by cadres of ISYF in India namely accused Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh alias Kali and transferred to the other members of ISYF namely Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of India," said the NIA, reported ANI.

The NIA stated that as per the information collected from the probe, it has been established that accused Gurmej Singh is a member of ISYF, who, along with his Pakistan based handlers of ISYF and his sibling Harmesh Singh alias Kali and Cousin Darvesh Singh, was involved in the furtherance of terror activities. They used to circulate terror funds arising out of proceeds of narcotics smuggling for furthering the subversive activities across Punjab and other key parts of India. Gurmej Singh was arrested in this case on October 10 last year.

Earlier, in the connection with this case, the NIA had charge-sheeted five Khalistani Terrorists on March 4 last year.

(With ANI Inputs)

