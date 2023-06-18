NIA Files Chargesheet Against 13 Over Attempts To Revive The LTTE In India And Sri Lanka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 13 individuals, including Sri Lankan nationals, in connection with the India-Sri Lanka illegal drugs and arms trade case. The investigation has unveiled links to efforts aimed at reviving the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in both India and Sri Lanka.

According to an official press release issued by the central agency, the chargesheeted individuals allegedly conspired with the accused in the Vizhinjam Arms case to exploit the illicit drugs trade between India and Sri Lanka as a means of financing, stockpiling, and procuring weapons for the resurgence of the LTTE.

The NIA revealed that the illegal drugs were sourced through an individual named Haji Salim, who is believed to reside in Pakistan. To carry out their covert operations, the accused individuals utilised multiple foreign WhatsApp numbers, as disclosed by the agency. "Investigations in the case had exposed their conspiracy to fund the revival of LTTE through the drug trade. They were arrested at the Trichy Special Camp. Investigations had further revealed that the accused were using the proceeds of crime to live a lavish life," the statement said.

NIA files chargesheet over attempts to revive LTTE

During the course of the investigations, law enforcement agencies seized numerous mobile phones equipped with pre-activated Indian SIM cards. Additionally, the NIA recovered various digital devices, documents pertaining to drug transactions, a substantial cash amount totalling Rs 80 lakh, and nine gold bars. The statement added that the cash and gold were derived from the sale of narcotics and were being funnelled through Hawala networks operating between Chennai and Sri Lanka. Notably, the agency also unveiled several transactions conducted using cryptocurrency platforms by the accused individuals.

The NIA highlighted that the case was initiated suo moto on July 8, 2022, leading to the arrest of the 13 accused. The agency has now charged them under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Among the accused, three are Indian nationals identified as Selvakumar M, Vigneshwara Perumal alias Vicky, and Iyyapan Nandhu (Ayyappan Nandhu). The remaining ten individuals are Sri Lankan citizens, namely C Gunasekaran alias Guna, Pushparajah (Pookutti Kanna), Mohammad Asmin, Alahapperumaga Sunil Ghamini Fonseka, Stanley Kennady Fernando, Dhanukka Roshan, Ladiya (Nalin Chathuranga), Vella Suranga (Gamage Suranga Pradeep), Thilipan (Dileepan), and Danarathnam Nilukshan.

About LTTE

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was a separatist militant organisation that operated in Sri Lanka from 1976 to 2009. Founded by Velupillai Prabhakaran, the LTTE aimed to establish an independent Tamil state called Tamil Eelam in the northern and eastern regions of Sri Lanka, predominantly inhabited by the Tamil ethnic minority. The group employed both guerrilla warfare tactics and suicide bombings to achieve its objectives.

The LTTE's armed campaign escalated into a full-scale civil war against the Sri Lankan government, resulting in widespread violence and casualties on both sides. The Sri Lankan government launched a major military offensive in 2008, leading to the defeat of the LTTE in 2009 and the death of Prabhakaran. The conflict had a significant impact on Sri Lanka's political landscape and resulted in significant loss of life and displacement of civilians.

It is pertinent to mention that LTTE was behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was killed in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber associated with the group.