NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 LeT Operatives Involved In Hyderabad Hand Grenade Case

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives who were involved in the Hyderabad hand grenade case. The development came after thorough investigations into the case.

The three identified as Mohd Abdul Wajid alias Zahed, Samiuddin alias Sami and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz have been charged for their role in the terrorist conspiracy to raise funds, collect explosives and conduct recruitment into the terror outfit.

In January 2023, the investigation into the case was taken over by NIA from the Hyderabad police.

LeT had plans of carrying out bomb blasts

The investigation by the central agency revealed that Zahed, Sami, and Maaz had links with Farhatulla Ghori, an ‘individual terrorist’ listed by the Government of India. Also, they had connections with Siddiqu bin Osman alias Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu and other LeT leaders and operatives. They conspired to carry out bomb blasts at crowded places in Hyderabad city.

Both Farhatulla Ghori and Siddiqu bin Osman are based in Pakistan and added, "Ghori recruited Zahed from cyberspace and sent funds to him through hawala channels."

It added, "Zahed was tasked to recruit more persons into LeT and to carry out terrorist acts. Sami, Maaz, and Mohammed Kaleem were instigated and prodded by Zahed to work for the LeT."

Four grenades dropped on September 28 on NH-44

On September 28, four hand grenades were dropped at an isolated site near Manoharabad village on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway (NH-44) on September 28 last year, said NIA.

It was also found that Zahed got the hand hand-grenade consignment collected through Sami and then gave one grenade each to Sami and Maaz with directions to hurl them "at a public gathering during the Dusshera festival".

However, their plan could not succeed since they were held before they could execute the same.

It said, "the grenades were recovered from their possession during the search of their houses. Rs 20 lakh was also seized from Zahed."

The NIA filed the chargesheet under sections 120B, 153A of IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 4,5,6 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908, and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

