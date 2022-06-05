NIA Files Chargesheet Against 6 Accused In Rohingyas Human Trafficking Case

In a major development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 6 people accused of the heinous crime of human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India. On Friday, June 4, NIA filed the charge sheet in front of a special NIA court in Guwahati, Assam, accusing six people of human trafficking minor Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India.

The charge sheet has been filed against six people namely Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, wh's reportedly the mastermind behind the crime, along with Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Jamaluddin Choudhury, Wanbiang Suting, and Sahalam Laskar under sections 120B, 370(3) and 370(5) of Indian Penal Court (IPC). All the six accused belong from different regions of India.

Further in the press release issued by the NIA, the central probing agency stated that the accused planned to settle the trafficked minor Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims in India on a permanent basis with fake identity cards in order to exploit them. The traffickers had arranged transportation, accommodation and even fake documents for the victims.

The NIA states, "All the accused were involved in organising human trafficking of Rohingyas & Bangladeshi minor girls & women." A suo-moto case was later filed by the probing agency against the conspirators on December 27, 2021. The probing agency further informs that the investigation of the case is still underway."

Two abducted women were rescued by anti-human trafficking cops in Maharashtra

A senior official announced on Wednesday that the Washim police's anti-human trafficking squad had freed two women and a small child who had been kidnapped some years ago. According to Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh, complaints about the kidnapping of these three victims were filed in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The cases were later handed to the local anti-human trafficking team, which last week traced the three victims to Akot (in the Akola district), Indapur, and Bhugaon (Pune), he claimed.

The victims were rescued and handed over to their families, he said, adding that three persons were also arrested under various charges. The official said their unit was also conducting a probe into some other undetected cases of abduction.