NIA Files Chargesheet Against 7 Accused In LeT Conspiracy Case; Ex-NIA Officer Included

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 13 filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conspiracy case. The chargesheet included its former officer Arvind Digvijay Negi and Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in New Delhi on May 13.

The NIA filed the chargesheet against former Superintendent of Police Arvind Digvijay Negi, Khurram Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, and Arshid Ahmad Tonch of north Kashmir, Zaffar Abbas of Bihar, and Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato of West Bengal under relevant laws.

The NIA in the chargesheet stated, “Arvind Digvijay Negi was arrested in February 2022 and Parvez in November 2021 in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to fund and recruit operatives and over-ground workers (OGWs) for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 6 November 2021.” The chargesheet by NIA further stated, “Investigation revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy with Parvez, Kataria, Tonch, and Abbas to run a network of OGWs of LeT for furthering the activities of LeT and to commit terrorist acts in India.”

The National Investigation Agency apprised that these accused persons collected information regarding vital installations, deployment, and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents, and passed on the same to their LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

Arvind Digvijay Negi being a public servant abused his official position: NIA

The National Investigation Agency further mentioned in the chargesheet, “Investigation also revealed that Arvind Digvijay Negi being a public servant, abused his official position and unauthorisedly passed on official secret documents to the co-accused for monetary consideration and also demanded illegal gratification through co-accused for compromising the investigation.”

The spokesperson said, “Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato had forged identity documents and used them for procuring SIM cards and opening bank accounts and passed them on to the co-accused for monetary benefits.”

According to PTI, Arvind Digvijay Negi was charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

