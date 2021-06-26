NIA Files Chargesheet Against 7 TuM Terrorists; Plot To Attack Religious Sites Exposed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the 7 arrested Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorists in the Mendhar arms smuggling case. In the exclusive details accessed by Republic TV, Pakistan's plot to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as well as its conspiracy to attack religious sites in the country has been unearthed.

In the charge sheet, the NIA has attached images of Army installations that were sent to Pakistan handlers. The Pakistan handlers were constantly asked to share photos and videos of the Army installations. A larger international conspiracy is also seen at play with the terrorists constantly in touch with a Kuwait-based operative to execute terrorist activities on Indian soil. To escape monitoring or apprehension by security forces, VPNs and proxy networks were put into use. Social media was also used to push weapons and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the NIA chargesheet.

NIA files chargesheet against 7 TuM terrorists

The Mendhar smuggling case came to the fore with the arrest of Mohammed Mustafa Khan and the seizure of six hand grenades from his residence. Following this, the NIA took over the case in March 2021. As per the investigation so far, 7 persons said to be handlers of TuM are suspected of being a part of a deep-rooted plan hatched by Pakistan to wage terror in India via Jammu and Kashmir through "smuggling" arms and explosives into India.

The Pakistani terrorists have been accused of operating in India via an international handler identified as Sher Ali from Kuwait who was heading the operation of nefarious activities in Mendhar area of Poonch district. Large cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics, flags, posters, and other incriminating evidence has been recovered from several hideouts in Pooch which have exposed the Pakistani conspiracy.

The chargesheet filed before a special NIA court names Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid Khan, Sher Ali (based in Kuwait), and Mohd Rafiq Nai alias Sultan (based in PoK). They have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, Explosives Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA.

(With Agency Inputs)