NIA Files Chargesheet Against Masood Azhar Over Conspiracy To Disrupt PM Modi's J&K Visit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 2,000 page chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and others for planning to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jammu & Kashmir visit. Jaish chief Masood Azhar, and Jaish Operational Commander Raif Asghar have been named in the chargesheet for planning and execution of terror attacks to disrupt PM Modi’s Jammu visit.

Two suicide bombers killed by security forces were launched from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir terror camps. Launchpad commander Dr Manan who sent terrorists for attacks was also named in the chargesheet.

On April 24, PM Modi visited the Palli Gram Panchayat in the Samba district of J&K to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. Two days prior, the security forces neutralised two JeM terrorists from Pakistan in an encounter near the Sunjwan military station in Jammu.

Sources informed that they wore suicidal vests and were going to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack in the city, however, due to the swift action taken by the security forces, the attempt by JeM to force the cancellation of the PM's programme failed miserably. As of now, Azhar is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. While Islamabad wrote a letter to Afghanistan recently stating that the terrorist might be hiding in either Nangarhar or Kunar, the Taliban rubbished this charge and asserted that he is still in Pakistan.

Where is Masood Azhar ?

This comes as Pakistan continues to remain silent on Azhar's whereabouts. Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt chose to remain silent when confronted with questions from the media on Tuesday about handing over to India Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and other fugitive terrorists suspected to be safely cocooned in his country. Butt, who was in the national capital to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, apparently avoided, till the last minute, entering the plenary hall at the Pragati Maidan, the event venue that was swarming with reporters looking for a statement from him on the whereabouts of the most-wanted terrorists.

(With PTI Inputs)