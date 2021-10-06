In an important development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before NIA special court against six for their alleged involvement in an organised international trafficking racket across the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary. The chargesheet has been filed against six people identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates for trafficking innocents on the pretext of emigration to Canada and confining them in different places in India.

Through on-ground information, Republic Media Network accessed the timeline of the illegal plans which included taking citizens from Sri Lanka to Coimbatore via Mangaluru and then finally to Canada.

After the COVID-19 spread dangerously surged during the second wave international travel was restricted from India leading to the successful arrests of these accused as they failed to implement their plan. All the six accused were residents of Tamil Nadu who trafficked 38 Sri Lankans to India via sea route during the period from February to April, the NIA official said.

Sri Lanka Trafficking Case- Part of a larger conspiracy

The case first came to light back in June when 25 Sri Lankans were busted staying in a lodge without valid documents. At that time a case was registered in Mangaluru against these 25 however after investigation more such illegal immigrants were busted. These 38 Sri Lankans were trafficked to India in four batches during the period from February to April.

"The charge-sheeted accused, as part of the larger conspiracy with Sri Lankan suspects/ accused, had trafficked and confined the said Sri Lankans at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka without any contact with their families to misguide them that these people were on a ship going to Canada," the official said.

All the trafficked 38 Sri Lankans were guaranteed that they would be sent to Canada and were charged from 3.5 to 10 lakh in Sri Lankan Rupees totalling nearly 2 crore Sri Lankan rupees by escaping accused Easan, a Sri Lankan national, and his other associates in Sri Lanka and India. As per the recent information by the officials, the investigation is underway while the six accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

