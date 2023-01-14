NIA Files Chargesheet In JMB Bhopal Case; Accused 'circulated Literature' To Radicalise

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case that was registered in April last year in Madhya Pradesh. The central agency has filed the charge sheet before a special court in Bhopal against accused Ali Asgar in the JMB case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Making a shocking revelation, the fresh NIA chargesheet stated that a Bihar-based operative of the banned outfit translated "Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi" and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst the impressionable.

NIA informed the court through the chargesheet, the accused named in the supplementary charge sheet, Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari alias Umair, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar had been deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organisations, such as JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent with an intention to further its activities in India.

Asgar entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indians to prepare for violent fight against the Indian State.

"In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Asgar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims. Investigations have further established that Ali Asgar was involved in causing disaffection against India through false and distorted preachings that democracy was anti-Islamic and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy, said the charge sheet," the chargesheet mentioned.

Accused Asgar has been charge-sheeted under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Notably, the case was initially registered on March 14 last year by Bhopal Police and re-registered by the NIA on April 5 last year.

On September 7, 2022, NIA filed charge sheet against six accused. The case was filed based on reliable information received that four illegal immigrants namely Fazar Ali, Jahiruddin Ali, Jain-Ul-Abdin, and Mohammad Akhil Ahmed Shaikh, residing at the house of Nayab Jahan located near Fatima Bi Masjid, Aishabag Police Station area in Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh, were propagating the ideology of JMB and were raising funds for the organization and motivating youth to perform Jihad against India.