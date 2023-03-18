NIA Files Chargesheet In Shivamogga-ISIS Terror Module Case, Finds Crypto Link To Funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two alleged Islamic State operatives in the Shivamogga-ISIS terror module case in Karnataka. According to the agency, the accused have been identified as Maaz Muneer Ahmad (23) and Syed Yasin (22) and were found involved in over two dozen incidents of arson and sabotage, including the burning of the national flag in the southern state. The investigating agency also found that the accused received money through crypto wallets from abroad through their handlers.

"Ahmad and Yasin, both B.Tech graduates, had been radicalised and motivated by an online foreign-based handler to target public and private properties, including warehouses, liquor outlets, hardware shops, vehicles and properties belonging to citizens belonging to a particular community. In furtherance of a conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State, they had committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage," an NIA spokesperson said, PTI reported.

NIA files chargesheet in Shivamogga-ISIS terror module case

The central agency also gave details on how the Shivamogga trial blast was conducted by the accused. "Both of them went to Agumbe and Varahi river backwaters forest area of Shivamogga district for trekking and recce for hideouts. They procured explosives and prepared to fabricate an IED. Yasin conducted a trial explosion of one of the IEDs at the Varahi river bank in Shivamogga. He also burnt a national flag and recorded a video to establish his anti-India credentials," NIA said.

As per the officials, the accused were paid in cryptocurrencies by their online handlers from abroad. "Investigations have revealed that Ahmad received crypto equivalent to around Rs 1.5 lakh from the online handler into accounts of his friends, whereas Yasin received Rs 62,000 into the account of a friend," the agency stated.

As part of a bigger IS conspiracy, the agency said that another suspect in the case-- Shareeq, had planned to detonate an IED at Kadri Temple in Mangaluru on November 19 of last year but the device had blown prematurely owing to a timer malfunction, preventing a "possible disaster."