NIA Files FIR Against Ludhiana Blast Case Suspect SFJ's Multani With Pakistan's ISI Links

In the Ludhiana court complex blast case that jolted the nation on December 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an FIR against the prime suspect Jaswinder Singh Multani. Reportedly, he is a German-based operative of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and was detained by German authorities upon receiving intel inputs. The premier anti-terror agency took over the probe as the Case had international ramifications and linkages to pro-Khalistan elements operating from beyond Indian borders.

NIA has registered a case under Section 120B & 121A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10 (membership of banned association), 13 (abets commissions of unlawful activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18B (punishment for recruiting for the commission of terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against Multani.

The official release by NIA stated that the case had unveiled 'other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on the ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from India'.

NIA has alleged Multani of raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosive by 'using smuggling networks' routed from abroad. Notably, the anti-terror agency said Multani has maintained 'contact' with Pakistan's ISI operatives to execute terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

Furthermore, NIA confirmed that measures for expeditious probe into the case at hand has been initiated.

Suspected terror attack in Mumbai

On December 27, Multani was nabbed by German Federal Police after the Indian authorities had sent across a request to arrest him. Also, sources have confirmed that the arrested terrorist has been under the scanner for planning to target the financial capital and the national capital.

"The case relates to criminal conspiracy hatched by Jaswinder Singh Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth in Punjab on the ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India. They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in Punjab. Jaswinder Singh Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India," NIA said in a statement.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two and injuring 6. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. As informed by Punjab DGP Siddhartha Chattopadhyaya, Gagandeep Singh was attempting to destroy the records of drugs cases filed against him. A hearing was also scheduled on the day of the explosion, where he was expected to appear.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year.

Sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF) claim that Pakistan's ISI has been warned against such endeavour to disrupt India's sovereignty.