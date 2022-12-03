NIA Formally Takes Over Mangaluru Blast Case As Police Record Accused Shareeq's Statement

In the big development on the Mangaluru blast probe, the Karnataka police have formally handed the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Accordingly, the police have handed over all the documents and evidence collected during their course of investigation to the central agency.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "On 19th of November there was an explosion in an auto in the outskirts of Mangaluru city. The injured persons were immediately shifted to the local hospital. The auto driver is the victim of the incident." He said the driver’s condition has improved. "Similarly the other person, later identified as Shareeq, is the accused in the case... For the last 10 days, the accused has been under treatment. And yesterday, the doctor certified him fit to be questioned, so our investigating officers have questioned him on certain inputs," Shashikumar said.

"Yesterday we got instruction from DGP that the case is handed over to the NIA. Accordingly, we finished the formalities and today morning, they are taking up the case for further investigation. So henceforth, the case will be investigated by the NIA," he added.

The Karnataka government had written to the Union home ministry for a probe by the NIA into the Mangaluru blast case. “As this is a scheduled offence under section 6 of the NIA Act, 2008, the matter is being submitted for further necessary action,” the government wrote to the home ministry recommending the probe by the agency, PTI reported.

Notably, an auto-rickshaw exploded leading to injuries to passenger Shareeq who was carrying a pressure cooker bomb made IED and the autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojari. The cooker bomb was designed to carry out a large-scale attack to fuel communal tensions in the coastal region and in the state. The state government and police demanded an NIA probe from the centre after a terror angle emerged into the explosion.