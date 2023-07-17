NIA Gets 10-day Custody Of 2 LeT Terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday was granted 10-day custody of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists by NIA Court Jammu. The duo was arrested by NIA last week from Srinagar after series of raids in Kashmir in connection with terror network in Jammu and Kashmir.

They have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba, also known as Shoaib, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva, also known as Sethi Soab. Investigation has revealed that they had been in communication with a commander based in Pakistan named Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt.

Duo was actively engaged in transporting weapons and funds between different locations on directions of Saifullah. They were carrying out activities on directions of Lashkar-e-Toiba and its off-shoot The Resistance Front.