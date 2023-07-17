NIA Gets 10 Days Custody Of Lashkar’s ‘weapon Transporters’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday has been granted 10 days custody of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists by NIA Court in Jammu. The duo was arrested by the central probe agency last week from Srinagar after series of raids in Kashmir in connection with a terror network in Jammu and Kashmir .

They have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba, also known as Shoaib, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva, also known as Sethi Soab. The investigation has revealed that they had been in communication with a commander based in Pakistan named Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt.

The duo was actively engaged in transporting weapons and funds between different locations on directions of Saifullah. They were carrying out activities on directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its off shoot, The Resistance Front.

The NIA in its application stated, ”Both accused persons were working for Pakistan-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and its shadow organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF). They were actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another on the directions of Pakistan-based commanders/handlers as part of a bigger conspiracy”.

The case pertains to conspiracies hatched by cadres and 'Over Ground Workers' of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan. It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices, including remote control operated sticky bombs/magnetic bombs. It further stated that the IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones in order to execute the attacks in J&K.

NIA in court said that the attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and personnel of security forces. The conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

Earlier on May 21, National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Mohd Ubaid Malik, an operative affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), from Kupwara. Malik maintained continuous communication with a JeM Commander based in Pakistan, sharing confidential information, particularly concerning troop and security force movements. During the arrest, the NIA recovered several incriminating documents from Malik's possession, providing evidence of his active involvement in promoting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.