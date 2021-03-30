NIA Gets Custody Of 2 Suspects In Mansukh Hiren Death Case Till April 7;Vaze Under Scanner

Convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur were remanded to NIA custody till April 7 in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case on Tuesday. They were arrested by the Maharashtra ATS at 9 am on March 21 and handed over to the NIA subsequently. As the ATS had secured the suspects' remand until March 30, the agency produced them before a special NIA court seeking their custody for 10 more days.

Arguing before the court, the NIA counsel stated that two mobile phones, one iPhone, 7 SIM cards, one blank cover of SIM card have been seized while they have one disclosure statement. Additionally, he revealed that one note has been recovered with 14 listed numbers out of which 5 were given to suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. Alleging that these numbers were used for this crime, the lawyer added that Vaze was present in the meeting where the conspiracy was hatched. He observed that Gaur gave these SIM cards to Shinde who in turn handed them over to Vaze.

In another revelation, the NIA counsel divulged that one of the witnesses told the agency about having given a mobile handset to the suspended cop which was used in the crime. Elaborating on the recovery of electronic equipment, number plates, etc. from the Mithi river on March 28, he informed the court that the NIA is still looking for two more SIM cards. Pressing the need for the custody of Shinde and Gaur, the lawyer said that all three suspects had to be confronted together.

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on March 24 after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. On March 25, Vaze's NIA custody was extended till April 3.