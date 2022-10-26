NIA Grills Sidhu Moosewala's Close Aide Punjabi Singer Afsana Khan In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, October 25, questioned popular Punjab singer and close aide of deceased Sidhu Moosewala--Afsana Khan in the ongoing terror funding case. Notably, the central agency is investigating a terror funding case in Punjab having foreign funding and gangster-terrorist syndicate links.

Accordingly, Afsana Khan was summoned by the NIA and was questioned by the agency on Monday for about 5 hours at their Delhi office. As per the media reports, Khan was questioned on Tuesday, about her association with the Bambiha gang-- arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is pertinent to mention that the Bishnoi gang was involved in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singer Afsana Khan grilled by NIA in terror funding case. Tune in here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/7yEkqJonLf — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

NIA raids over 50 locations to dismantle gangster-terror nexus

On October 18, the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations across states to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. The raids were conducted in more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi-NCR region by the separate teams of NIA in coordination with state police forces simultaneously at certain locations of the gangsters based on some specific input.

The raids came after a few most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India as well as abroad were identified and booked. These gangs were spearheading and carrying out many terror and criminal activities using the cyber-space to publicise their crimes to create fear among the public at large.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, and drug smuggling cartels who were operating from both within and outside the country. Many of these gang leaders and members had fled from India and are now operating in foreign countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, China, etc.

"Preliminary Investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings, including those of prominent people, to terrorise the general public to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons", as per ANI.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Notably, the assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24 persons, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the mastermind in the case.