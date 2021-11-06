Last Updated:

NIA In Canada To Probe Pro Khalistan Groups And Funding Links, SFJ Among Those On Radar

A high-level team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Canada on November 4-5 for coordinating ongoing terror investigations, stated sources.

Suchitra Karthikeyan

Cracking down on terror suspects, a high-level team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Canada on November 4-5 for coordinating ongoing terror investigations, stated the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. Sources told Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sem that the three-member NIA team is investigating secessionist organisations supporting the creation of Khalistan, like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) are also being probed. During the four-day visit by the team headed by an IG-level officer, outfits like SFJ, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Tiger Force will be probed, as per sources. 

Sources added that the alleged foreign funding from Canada, the UK, USA, Australia, France and Germany to such outfits will also be probed. The High Commission stated that senior Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and NIA officials have discussed collating evidence, successful prosecution of the accused in both Canada and India in such cases. Moreover, the NIA has held additional meetings with officers in Canada's  International Crime and Counter-terrorism Bureau and International Affairs Division of public safety. India has also invited its Candidan counterparts to India to continue the collaboration.

India has already countered SFJ at the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) by pointing out that the outfit was involved in anti-national and subversive acts with the intention to disturb the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. SFJ had complained to the UNHRC (which accepted the plaint) accusing PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering the killing, beating, detention, abuse, and torture of the protesting Sikh farmers of Punjab” during the R-Day tractor rally to Red Fort. India has already filed multiple cases against the Khalistani outfit for death threats against the Punjab CM, infiltrating the farmers' protest and disrupting law and order on January 26, 2021.

In December 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistani supporters for the 2020 referendum by banned outfit - Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The charge-sheeted accused include - US residents Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, and several UK and Canadian residents - Paramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada. Naming SFJ's chief patrons  Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh as terrorists, MHA has attached their Punjab-based properties under Section 51-A of UAPA. The NIA stated that SFJ has launched a massive social media campaign to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth.
 

